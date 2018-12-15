Thane teen dies during game of tug-of-war

A 19-year-old nursing student from Thane collapsed and died while playing a game of tug-of-war at his college’s annual sports day on Friday.

Jibin Sunny, a second-year student at KJ Somaiya College of Nursing, Vidyavihar, collapsed at 11am in the middle of the game. His teachers took him to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The Tilak Nagar police have registered a case of accidental death. The police said Jibin seemed healthy and had no history of illnesses.

“Jibin had breakfast at home, in Thane’s Wagle Estate, before taking part in the sporting event,” said Sushil Kamble, a senior police inspector. Kamble said the cause of death was not yet clear. “We have reserved his viscera for a chemical analysis,” he said.

Doctors, however, have finished an autopsy that showed Jibin had an enlarged heart and an injury near the brain’s occipital lobe (at the back of the head).

“Jibin was well-built, which may be why he had an enlarged heart. The brain injury may have been caused from the fall,” said an official from Rajawadi Hospital. The police have ruled out foul play. “Jibin collapsed in the middle of a crowded sports ground, and we found no foul play as of now,” Kamble said.

Somaiya Vidyavihar Trust, which runs the college, released a statement condoling Jibin’s death. “It is a very unfortunate incident,” the Trust said. Jibin’s relatives said his parents planned to go back with the body to the family’s village in Kerala for the last rites. “We are waiting for relatives who live abroad to come to India. We will most likely go back Pathanamthitta, Kerala,” said James Paulose, one of Jibin’s relatives.

Jibin’s neighbours and friends said he was a friendly man. “Many of us met him on Sunday at church or in the building. We find it difficult to believe he lost his life playing a game. He was such a lively individual, and everyone knew him well,” said Jibin’s friend, Pravin Sundar.

Jisha James, another friend, said, “Jibin was enthusiastic about church activities, and was planning the Christmas parade. He was the heart of the group.”

