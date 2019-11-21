Thane teen plots and kills his uncle with four friends

mumbai

Within six hours of finding a beheaded body at Pimpri village, Dahisar, the Shil Daighar police managed to solve the case.

The police said a 19-year-old man was arrested for killing his uncle with help from his friends. They beheaded the body and dumped it.

Amit Nagre, 19, (nephew of the victim), Amar Sharma, 22, Nihal Handore, 21, Avinash Wankhade,22, and Shubham Dabale, 19, were arrested.

“On Friday, we received a call about the beheaded body of a man between 40 and 45 years of age. We spread the word in the village and found out that Vishnu Nagre, 45, was missing,” said Ramchandra K Mohite, police inspector (crime), Shil Daighar police station.

His family identified him by the clothes and marks on the body.

The head and belongings of the man were later found at Diva.

The police collected evidence from the site, technical data and questioned around 50 people to understand their whereabouts.

“During investigations, Amit Nagre was called for questioning separately and he eventually confessed to the crime. Amit said that three years ago, his father died. He said his uncle, Vishnu Nagre, had done some black magic on his dad. He roped in his friends to take revenge. He had been planning the murder since his father’s death,” added Mohite.

Amit and his friends identified a spot in a quarry at Pimpri village. They hid the weapons the previous evening and made arrangements for a small party. All of them got together on Friday evening. Amit and Amar picked up Vishnu and took him to the spot for a party. They got Vishnu drunk and stabbed him with sharp objects. They also beheaded the body, put it in a sack and dumped it, said police officers on Wednesday.

They beheaded the body and disposed it at different locations. The police arrested Amit and his friends under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC.