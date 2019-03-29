Thane woman murder case: Cops arrest boyfriend after a year

A year after a 22-year-old woman was found murdered in Dombivli, the police claimed to have solved the case by arresting her 28-year-old boyfriend.

On May 1, 2018, the Dombivli police got a call from Davdi village about a foul smell emanating from a house. The police found a decomposed body of a woman who was later identified as Futuli alias Faridakhatun alias Mim. She worked in a bar in Dombivli.

Dipak Deoraj, Deputy commissioner of police, Thane crime branch, said, “Initially, we learnt that the woman was killed a week ago. We first learnt the woman’s identity and got her mobile number from her friend in Kolkata.”

The police checked the call details and found her boyfriend’s name. “The accused, Majidul Jalaludin Mandal, met the woman in 2017. He was a married man. Six months before the murder, the two took a house on rent in Dombivli. Mandal and Mim used to quarrel every day.”

Senior police inspector from Thane central crime unit, Anil Honrao, said, “Although Mim knew that Mandal was married, she wanted Mandal to marry her. Mandal and Mim fought over this and Mandal strangulated her with a dupatta.”

After Mim fell unconscious, Mandal fled after locking the door from outside. Mandal ran away to his village in Hilla tehsil of South Dinajpur district in West Bengal. The woman, too, was from the same village.

Honrao said, “We arrested Mandal after we got a tip-off that he was to come to Mumbra. We laid a trap and caught him. He confessed to the crime.”

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 00:36 IST