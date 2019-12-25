Thousands delayed as power block hits Central Railway trains in Mumbai

mumbai

Thousands of passengers on Central Railway’s Kalyan and Dombivali stations in Mumbai were delayed as suburban services were affected during a power block for the construction of a bridge.

The block was scheduled from 9:45am to 1:45 pm on Wednesday on the fifth and the sixth lines at Thakurli station. Train traffic between Kalyan and Dombivali stations was affected, which in turn hit the entire route up to Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahajan Terminus (CMST), during this period

Commuters complained they reached their destinations late and passengers travelling towards the CSMT were more inconvenienced as fewer trains were plying on the route.

Due to longer distances, other options such as buses or taxis were not viable for many commuters.

Central Railway officials said it was a scheduled power block and that they deployed special local trains to clear the rush during the morning peak hours.

Railway authorities also said that the blockwork was completed on time and services on the slow and fast lines were being normalised.