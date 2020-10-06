Three attack shopkeeper with chopper at Mumbai’s Bhandup area

mumbai

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:47 IST

Three persons attacked a 35-year-old man with a chopper on Tuesday around 1:30am at Bhandup when the victim was returning home from his shop. The shopkeeper has sustained a grievous injury on his nape and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mulund.

According to the police, the accused have a criminal background and had tried to extort money from the shopkeeper. They attacked him because he refused to pay the money.

“The victim, Mohammad Rafique Qureshi, runs a mutton shop at Tilak Nagar. When he was returning home at night, one of the accused – Farooq Shaikh alias Kalya Guddu – along with his two associates, stopped Qureshi and demanded ₹5,000,” said senior inspector Sham Shinde from Bhandup police station.

When Qureshi refused to give them any money, the accused attacked him with a chopper on his nape. “Qureshi was immediately rushed to a general hospital in Mulund. He is out of danger. We have registered a case of attempt to murder and extortion against the accused. The trio are Bhandup locals and Shaikh has several cases of assault registered against him. Police teams have been formed and the accused will be nabbed soon,” said Shinde.