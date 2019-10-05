e-paper
Three booked for killing man in Kalyan over enmity

mumbai Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:54 IST
Thane Three people have been booked for allegedly killing a man over past enmity, police said on Friday.

The trio hail from Kalyan taluka in Thane district and the incident took place late on Thursday night, they said.

Two of the accused have been identified as Santosh Yadav and Dhiraj Singh. The police are yet to name the third accused.

Around 10.30 pm on Thursday, Akash Raosaheb Mohite, a resident of Khadegolavali in the district, was returning home from Navratri festivities with his friends.

According to an official from the Kolsewadi police, Yadav and Singh spotted the victim, with whom they had a feud in the past. A heated argument ensued, following which the accused grievously attacked Akash with a knife and fled the scene, the official added.

The victim was rushed to a hospital nearby, where he was declared dead on arrival, the police said, adding a search was on for the accused who have been booked for murder.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 00:54 IST

