Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 02, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Three drown after falling into well while performing puja in Mumbai

A fire brigade official said the incident took place near Dixit Road in Vile Parle (East) around 6.30 pm.

mumbai Updated: Oct 02, 2018 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Mumbai
Rescue operation is on after group of women fell into the well while performing puja at Dixit road, Vile Parle east in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)

Two women and a three-year-old child died as they fell into a well while performing a puja in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai on Tuesday.

A fire brigade official said the incident took place near Dixit Road in Vile Parle (East) around 6.30 pm, according to PTI.

Some women were performing a puja sitting on the iron grill on the mouth of a 30-feet deep well. The grill suddenly gave in and 14 people fell into the well, of which 11 were rescued and three persons, including a three-year-old girl, were declared dead, said Anil Kumbhare, DCP, Zone 8.

While two women were rescued by locals, fire brigade officials rescued a five-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, the agency reported.

The National Disaster Relief Force have arrived at the spot and the rescue operation is on.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 22:26 IST

tags

more from mumbai