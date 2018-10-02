Three drown after falling into well while performing puja in Mumbai
A fire brigade official said the incident took place near Dixit Road in Vile Parle (East) around 6.30 pm.mumbai Updated: Oct 02, 2018 22:39 IST
Two women and a three-year-old child died as they fell into a well while performing a puja in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai on Tuesday.
A fire brigade official said the incident took place near Dixit Road in Vile Parle (East) around 6.30 pm, according to PTI.
Some women were performing a puja sitting on the iron grill on the mouth of a 30-feet deep well. The grill suddenly gave in and 14 people fell into the well, of which 11 were rescued and three persons, including a three-year-old girl, were declared dead, said Anil Kumbhare, DCP, Zone 8.
While two women were rescued by locals, fire brigade officials rescued a five-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, the agency reported.
The National Disaster Relief Force have arrived at the spot and the rescue operation is on.
First Published: Oct 02, 2018 22:26 IST