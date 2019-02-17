Three enter teenager’s house in Mumbai, molest her

A gang of three men allegedly forcefully entered the house of a 16-year-old, while she was alone, in a chawl at Jogeshwari (East) on Wednesday and stripped and molested her.

The teenager fended them off and raised an alarm, but they managed to escape before they could be caught.

The Meghwadi police have registered a case against the unidentified trio and are searching for them.

Police said the incident took place around 1pm when the teenager’s siblings had gone to college. The girl’s parents had gone to their native village and she was preparing for her SSC exams at home.

On Wednesday afternoon, one of the accused knocked on the teenager’s door, asking for a local address. When the girl said she did not know the address, the accused asked for some water. The girl went to the kitchen to fetch water, but when she came back she realised two more men had entered her house and were watching television.

The teenager demanded to know who they were and asked them to leave, but the trio stripped her and molested her. In her attempt to fight off the three men, the girl managed to grab the tubelight installed on the wall and started hitting them with it. The men soon fled from her house.

Following this, the teenager contacted her elder brother and told him about the assault.

Her family then filed a police complaint.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) against the unidentified trio for molestation, criminal trespass, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, assault under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and for sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

