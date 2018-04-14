Three from Mumbai sell fake gold to senior citizen for ₹4 lakh,

The Bhandup police have registered a case against three unidentified people who allegedly cheated a senior citizen of Rs4 lakh. They sold fake gold to the senior citizen claiming that they had found it while carrying out digging work in Bhandup, said the police.

The complainant, Tejbahadur Maurya, 63, is a resident of Pratapnagar, Bhandup (West). He owns a grocery shop.

Maurya claims that on April 2, the trio came to his residence. They said they were labourers and had unearthed a huge quantity of gold while digging. They were willing to sell the gold at a throwaway price.

Maurya, who fell for the trap, paid them the amount within the next four days.

However, when he checked the purity of the gold, it turned out to be fake. He then registered a complaint with the Bhandup police on Wednesday.

“The trio is not known to the complainant,” said Shrinivas Panhale, senior police inspector, Bhandup police station.

Police are inquiring with the locals and will soon start scanning CCTV footage. They are also going through files of history sheeters to investigate crimes with similar modus operandi to identify the accused.