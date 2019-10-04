e-paper
Three held for attacking 28-year-old, robbing his 2 phones

mumbai Updated: Oct 04, 2019 00:46 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Hindustantimes
         

Kalamboli police on Wednesday arrested three men from Panvel, who had allegedly attacked a 28-year-old man with chopper last month and robbed his two mobile phones.

The accused have been identified as Kamothe resident Nausad Aalm, 23; Nerul resident Ravi Kale, 23; and Govandi resident Usman Qureshi, 30.

The complainant in the case, Parmesh Kumar Dubey, is a resident of Roadpali, employed with a private firm. On September 26, around 1.45am, Dubey was walking home from a relative’s house, when the three accused approached him on a bike.

“The accused stopped him on the pretext of asking him the location of a building. When Dubey said he did not know, the accused asked for his mobile phone to make a call. When Dubey refused, one of the accused alighted from the bike and attacked him with a chopper. He stabbed Dubey on his back and shoulder and snatched two mobile phones from him. The three sped away on the bike,” said Satish Gaikwad, senior inspector, Kalamboli police station.

When Dubey raised an alarm, some locals rushed him to a nearby hospital. A first information report (FIR) was registered against some unidentified men.

Gaikwad said, “We began investigations and then received a tip-off about the three being in Panvel. On Wednesday, we arrested them. Apart from the bike they used for the crime, we also recovered 13 stolen mobile phones, three wrist watches and two choppers. They were planning to sell the stolen booty outside Mumbai.”

Gaikwad said that with the arrest of the three men, the police have solved six cases of robbery and theft registered in police stations across Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

The police booked the three under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They have been remanded in police custody.

  

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 00:46 IST

