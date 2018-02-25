Three injured in building collapse in Mumbai’s Wadala

Three people including two kids were injured in a building collapsed on Saturday at Wadala in Mumbai.

The building was undergoing repair work and a wall, which was not supported by a roof, collapsed.

A labourer, whose two kids were injured in the incident, informed that the entire wall collapsed when they were doing repair work on the adjacent wall.

He told ANI, “The incident took place at around 4 p.m. My kids were sleeping downstairs while I and my wife were working upstairs. My kids have been badly injured. We have admitted them to a nearby hospital”.

According to an eyewitness, the building was in a dilapidated condition and hence the incident took place.

Harish told ANI, “It was an old building which was undergoing the repair work. The roof supporting the wall was in a dilapidated condition that caused the wall to collapse. Four people were inside the building when the incident took place.”

At the time of filing this report, rescue operations were underway.