Three multi-level interchanges, 18 exits planned for Mumbai’s coastal road

The ₹12,000-crore ambitious coastal road, aimed at easing traffic between the island city and western suburbs, will have multi-level interchanges at Haji Ali, Peddar Road (Amarsons garden) and Worli sea face, with a total of 18 entry and exit points.

The 29.2-km coastal road will start at Princess Street flyover in Marine Lines and end at Kandivli. It will have eight lanes, with two dedicated for the bus rapid transit system (BRTS). According to civic estimates, the road will carry 3,43,126 PCUs (passenger car per unit) every day by 2024.

In the first phase, BMC will build the 9.98-km stretch from Princess Street flyover to Bandra-Worli sea link by reclaiming 90 hectares. The length of the road with connectors will be 13.88km.

While the Peddar road interchange will have four entry-exit arms, Haji Ali interchange will have eight and Worli six. BMC will also construct an underground parking lot near the three interchanges, with a capacity of 1,625 vehicles.

While the civic body has kept a speed limit of 40 km/hour, it has also planned high-tech crash barriers for the road, called crash attenuator or crash cushion.

A crash attenuator is a device intended to reduce the damage to structures, vehicles, and motorists resulting from an accident or sudden collision. In addition, as the road is near the sea, BMC will give chemical coating to the steel to be used in the construction.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will construct the 5.6km extension of the Bandra-Worli sea link to Versova. The authorities are yet to decide on the agency that will stretch beyond Versova to Kandivli.

