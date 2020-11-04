Three students of University of Mumbai’s IDOL appear for BA online exam from abroad

mumbai

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:08 IST

Even as students of the University of Mumbai (MU) were appearing for their final-year (summer 2020) exams online from all over India, some also managed to appear for exams from across the globe. The varsity’s distance education wing, Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), revealed on Wednesday that three of their students appeared for their third-year Bachelor in Arts (BA) exams from the United States of America, France and Germany this year.

State university exams were held online for the first time this year due to the increasing Covid-19 cases and the resultant lockdown. “Exams for IDOL’s third-year BA students started on October 26 and concluded on November 4. Three students managed to appear for their papers successfully from abroad and we’re happy that they didn’t to travel for the examinations,” said the spokesperson for IDOL.

While one of the student had to travel to Germany for work before appearing for his exams, the other two were studying and working in the USA and France and could sit for their exams from their respective residences. “Two of the students were from third-year BA (Economics) while the third was from the third-year BA (English) batch of IDOL. They all gave successful feedback to the exam process,” added the spokesperson.

IDOL exams had to be rescheduled this year after the first session in the first week of October was marred by technical glitches that left around 9,000 third-year Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and BA students unable to appear for the tests online.

While the rescheduled backlog exams were held on Google forms on October 19, 20 and 21, the exams for fresh candidates were conducted by a new service provider hired by the university in the last week of October.

The contract with the original exam service provider, LittleMORE Innovation Labs, was cancelled after the incident. The university approved a new service provider, Pune-based Splashgain Technology Solutions, last week to conduct the online exams.