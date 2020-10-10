e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / To limit contact, CR installs communication system at booking windows of some Mumbai suburban stations

To limit contact, CR installs communication system at booking windows of some Mumbai suburban stations

mumbai Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:17 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
         

In a move to minimise contact between passengers and railway personnel, Central Railway (CR), as a pilot project, has installed a communication system on its booking windows and public reservation system (PRS).

Speakers have been installed on the booking windows for passengers to commute with railway staff while buying the railway tickets. The communication systems are being installed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Panvel, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Mulund, Kalyan and Ghatkopar railway stations.

Earlier, open spaces in booking windows were used for communication between passengers and railway staff. These open spaces in the booking windows will be closed.

“The speakers will limit transmission of the virus and also maintain safe distance with the railway staff,” said a CR offficial.

CR recently installed flap gates at CSMT station to screen outstation passengers and study commuter movement.

Meanwhile, 22 new local trains will be introduced on CR. The trains will be operated on the mainline, harbour and trans-harbour railway line.

