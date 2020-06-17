e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Tope: Won’t allow pvt hospitals to admit asymptomatic patients

Tope: Won’t allow pvt hospitals to admit asymptomatic patients

mumbai Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:38 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

After deciding to reserve 80% of beds at private hospitals in Mumbai for Covid patients, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday said that they will not allow these hospitals to admit asymptomatic patients as it will be unfair to patients in serious need of oxygen support.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said that they will appoint a designated officer for each private hospital and all admissions will be routed through them.

“We have found that private hospitals are giving admissions to asymptomatic Covid positive patients. This is a sort of injustice to severe patients as they will need oxygen and ventilator support. We have decided to appoint a designated officer for every private hospital,” Tope said.

To deal with the shortage of beds for Covid-19 patients, the state government on May 22 decided to reserve 80% of the beds at all private hospitals in the city for those infected with the coronavirus.

The health minister also informed that they have introduced a new slab of ₹2,500 for Covid testing. “It will be applicable for those who choose to go to a private laboratory for testing and pick up their own reports,” he said.

The state had recently capped the Covid testing price at private laboratories to ₹2,200 and ₹2,800. The laboratories can charge up to ₹2,800 in case the services like swab collection and delivery reports are given at home. Labs can charge ₹2,200 if swab collection and delivery reports at done from hospitals.

Tope also asked Mumbaiites to dial 1916 or ward control room to get free ambulance services. “We have decided to keep five to 10 ambulances in every ward of the city. People can take benefit from the service free. Do not go for private ambulances as we have made available 500 ambulances for the city. Very soon, an addition of 150 more ambulances will be made to the current strength,” he said.

top news
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In