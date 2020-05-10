e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Train with 1,263 migrants from Vasai leaves for UP

Train with 1,263 migrants from Vasai leaves for UP

mumbai Updated: May 10, 2020 20:14 IST
Around 1,263 migrants from Vasai Road station in Palghar district, left for Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, in a special train on late Sunday evening. The migrants, who were staying in camps, were issued tickets and were charged around Rs 730 per person.

“We took details of the migrants and also conducted tests for Covid-19 symptoms. Social distancing was followed. Around 48 passengers were in each coach of the train, which left around 7.10pm,” said an official of the district information office (DIO), Palghar.

Around 5,000 migrants are still stranded in Palghar district.

