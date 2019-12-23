e-paper
Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / Transfer of 8.5-acre Kalina land to MMRDA legal: MU

Transfer of 8.5-acre Kalina land to MMRDA legal: MU

mumbai Updated: Dec 23, 2019 00:56 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
The transfer of an 8.5-acre land at University of Mumbai’s (MU) Kalina campus in Santacruz to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is completely legal, authorities from the varsity said on Friday.

In October 2016, the university signed an MoU with MMRDA on the transfer of the varsity’s land for a proposed elevated road, connecting Kurla CST Road to Bandra-Kurla Complex.

In a statement released by the university on Friday, MU said, “In view of the increasing traffic near Mumbai’s Kalina Campus and the Bandra-Kurla Complex, a land parcel of about 34,715 sq mt [8.5 acre], adjacent to the compound wall of Kalina Campus, is to be used for a 30-metre-wide connecting road. A handover of the land to MMRDA for an elevated road, that is from BKC to Hans Bhruga Road [Kurla], was also under consideration of the government of Maharashtra. Subsequent to this, the government has approved the MoU between the University of Mumbai and Commissioner MMRDA, which was effected under section (1)(d) of the Maharashtra Universities Act 1994.”

MU’s clarification came after the varsity’s former vice-chancellor and ex-Congress parliamentarian Bhalchandra Mungekar had written to MU chancellor and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, seeking an inquiry into the land transfer.

The varsity said in return for the land parcel, it would receive Transferable Development Rights (TDR) worth ₹3,000 crore.

