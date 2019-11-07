Transport chief orders learning licence test centres to get CCTVs

mumbai

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 00:13 IST

All regional transport offices (RTO) in the city will have to install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the computerised learning licence test centre, based on a directive issued last week by the state transport commissioner. This is being done to ensure that all tests are conducted properly, following complaints agents give the answers to some applicants.

The transport commissioner also said that the tests could not be held orally, and instead, directed RTOs to arrange headphones for illiterate applicants, so they can hear the questions.

There had been a growing demand for the test to be conducted orally after the Union government earlier this year scrapped the requirement of clearing Class 8 to get the licence.

“CCTVs will be installed to check if the learning licence tests are being conducted properly,” said an RTO official. However, the official said the commissioner has not specified a deadline for the arrangements to be made. “The RTOs will not have to make any changes in the system to meet the demands. The computers have an in-built system, so each question will be read out loud automatically,” the official said.

Learning licence tests mainly gauge the applicants’ knowledged of traffic rules and signs. Applicants are asked 15 randomly-selected questions, from a bank of more than 400. In order to get a learner’s licence, applicants have to get nine answers right. Over 25 lakh applicants in the city appear for the licence test each year.