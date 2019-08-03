Travel only if necessary, Mumbai police issue advisory post heavy rain

mumbai

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:01 IST

After heavy showers through the night, traffic was reported to be moving slow throughout the city on Saturday morning as several roads were waterlogged. According to the Mumbai traffic police officers, many roads were badly affected.

The Met department on Friday forecast “intense heavy rainfall” in Mumbai on late Saturday and Sunday.

KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai, tweeted, “With the development of low pressure area over Bay, this Saturday night and Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to get intense heavy rainfall.”

As per weather forecast, Intense spells of rain likely to continue in the next 4 hrs and heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hrs.



We request Mumbaikars to take adequate precautions & ensure safety. #Dial100 in case of any emergency.



Take care Mumbai — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 3, 2019

Warnings are issued (for areas) including West coast,” he said.

This morning, the Mumbai police issued a notification specifying the roads where traffic was affected. The roads mentioned are:

SV Road Andheri Subway

Siddheshwar mandir jetty in Malad

SV Road, Behram Baug in Jogeshwari

Hanuman nagar and Akurli Road in Kandivali east

SardarPratap Singh, sankool Janta market at Bhadup

Link Road Inorbit and Infinity mall complete stretch

Kings Circle on Eastern Express Highway

Kanjurmarg West and Gandhi Nagar

Jankalyan Nagar at Malad west

JVLR Western Suburbs Vikhroli Road connecting Western and Eastern Express Highways

Netaji Palkar Chowk

JB Nagar Andheri east

Kandivali east station road

Dahisar Highway near check post

Hindmata near Dadar

Samta Nagar in Kandivali east

The Mumbai traffic police have cautioned the commuters to leave their houses only if necessary and if going towards South Mumbai, the drivers have been advised to take Bandra-Worli Sea link.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 09:52 IST