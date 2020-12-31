e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Trio promises ‘rain of cash’; may have duped 70 people

Trio promises ‘rain of cash’; may have duped 70 people

mumbai Updated: Dec 31, 2019 23:54 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Unit 9 of Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Sunday busted a gang which duped people by assuring them that “gods would bless them with money if they perform a puja”. The gang is suspected to have duped over 70 people to the tune of ₹40 crore.

The crime branch arrested the mastermind of the gang, 35-year-old Nishwitkumar Shetty, who would convince people they will get to see a ‘rain of cash’ if they performed certain puja under his guidance to please the gods.

While a court has remanded Shetty in police custody for three days, the crime branch is looking for two of Shetty’s accomplices.

According to police, Shetty, a resident of Mira Road, who convinced people to trust him and his associates.

He used to target businessmen and persuaded them to invest money to perform ‘black magic’.

One of the victims, Venu Pillai, a real estate agent based in Versova, lost all his savings to the gang.

He also mortgaged his house and wife’s jewellery to give ₹1.2 crore to the gang.

According to Pillai, a friend had in 2018 introduced him to Shetty, who said he would make Pillai rich in three months.

Shetty asked Pillai to invest ₹10 lakh in a puja that would be conducted by a ‘guruji’ from Madhya Pradesh (one of Shetty’s accomplices). That puja would bring good fortune to Pillai and he would get at least ₹11 crore in the next three months, said Akbar Pathan, deputy commissioner of police (detection).

Over a period of time, Pillai gave the accused a total of ₹1.12 crore. When Pillai questioned Shetty why he was not getting any returns, Shetty took him to his residence and showed him a wall full of currency notes. “The accused had created a wall of notes. But, not a single one was real,” Pathan added.

When crime branch came to know about this racket, they nabbed Shetty and seized fake currency from his flat and froze his two banks accounts.

“We have booked them [Shetty and his two associates] under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code ” said Mahesh Desai, senior inspector, crime branch.

top news
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Railways raise passenger fare from January 1, spares suburban travel
Railways raise passenger fare from January 1, spares suburban travel
‘A jumla again’: Manish Sisodia trolls minister over unauthorised colonies
‘A jumla again’: Manish Sisodia trolls minister over unauthorised colonies
India will land on the Moon in 2020 with Chandrayaan-3: Govt
India will land on the Moon in 2020 with Chandrayaan-3: Govt
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News