e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / TRP case: Republic TV’s distribution head paid ₹15 lakh for 7 months to boost viewership, says Mumbai crime branch; channel denies all charges

TRP case: Republic TV’s distribution head paid ₹15 lakh for 7 months to boost viewership, says Mumbai crime branch; channel denies all charges

mumbai Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 23:23 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav/Manish Pathak
Vijay Kumar Yadav/Manish Pathak
         

A special investigation team (SIT) of Mumbai crime branch, probing the Television Rating Point (TRP) fraud case, on Tuesday arrested the Republic TV’s distribution head Ghanshyam Dilipkumar Singh, 44, from his Thane residence. The crime branch has claimed in their remand copy that Singh allegedly paid ₹15 lakh (a month) for seven months to a vendor to boost viewership of his channel. Police also claimed that hawala channels were also used for these transactions.

Singh was arrested after several days of questioning in the case. He is the 12th person to be arrested in the case. However, Republic TV in a tweet said, “Relentless attack on Republic Media network continues; Republic Distribution head AVP Ghanshyam Singh detained by crime branch; Ghanshyam had been cooperating in the Mumbai police’s fake TRP case probe.”

Sachin Vaze, assistant police inspector heading the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and also part of the investigating team said, “Singh was produced before the court and was sent to police custody up to November 13”.

Singh’s name cropped up in the investigation while the officers were probing the role of Abhishek Kolawade alias Ajit alias Amit alias Mhadik, who was arrested on October 31.

Kolawade worked as a vendor for many channels and ran a company named Max Media. He first met Singh last year at Ashish Chaudhary’s office (11th arrested accused in the case).

Police’s remand copy stated that Kolawade’s sustained interrogation revealed that to amplify TRP of Republic TV he has received monthly ₹15lakh from Singh between January 2020 to July 2020. This money he had received at the office of Ashish Chaudhary. Some of the money he had received through the hawala channel.

The remand copy further stated that Kolawade gave some part of this money to Ramji Varma, Dinesh Vishwakarma and Umesh Mishra to further pay to the families whose house were selected for installing barometer, with instructions to watch Republic TV channels.

Kolawade would keep some part of this money with himself for personal gains. When SIT conducted a raid at his residence and office they seized ₹13.72 lakh cash.

While seeking Singh’s custody, the SIT informed the court that they wish to investigate if in past too Singh had paid money to Kolawade to increase viewership of his channels.

The police also told the court that they want to investigate if Singh was in contact with officials of Multi-System Operators (MSO) and Direct To Home (DTH) to increase the viewership of his employer channels.

top news
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy: PM Modi on BJP’s big win
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy: PM Modi on BJP’s big win
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
Christian mother, son killed in Pakistan over alleged blasphemy
Christian mother, son killed in Pakistan over alleged blasphemy
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In