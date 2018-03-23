Truck climbs onto divider in Navi Mumbai, driver hurt

A truck heading towards Nerul rammed into the divider of an arterial road at Turbhe on Thursday morning.

The driver suffered injuries in the accident. Onlookers said the truck was heading towards Nerul from Turbhe and while the crossing the Turbhe flyover around 8.30am, the driver lost control and rammed into the divider.

“One part of the truck reached the top of the divider. However, it did not topple on the busy road. Had it toppled on the road, there would have been a severe traffic jam in the area,” said a traffic official from Turbhe division.

“The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital by some local residents. He has been discharged,” he said.

The reason behind the accident is still not clear. “We think the driver lost his control as he had been driving for a long time. We don’t think that it was a case of drink-driving,” said Suraj Padvi, senior police inspector of Sanpada police station.

The junction under the Turbhe flyover is one of busiest in the city.

To curb the menace of jam and road accidents, the traffic department has decided to pay special attention to issues such as illegal parking and speeding in the area.

“We’ll also conduct regular drives against drink-driving at this place and some other areas of the city,” said another official from the traffic department.