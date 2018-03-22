Truck rams into divider at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai

A truck rammed into the divider of an arterial road at Turbhe around 11 am on Thursday.

The driver of the truck suffered injuries in the accident. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by the local residents. He is said to be out of danger.

Suraj Padvi, senior police inspector of Sanpada police station, said, “The reason behind the accident is still not clear. We think the driver somehow lost his control and ended up hitting the divider. We don’t think that it was a case of drunk driving.”