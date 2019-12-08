Two arrested, 4 minors detained for stealing bikes

mumbai

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 01:53 IST

Navi Mumbai

The Panvel police busted a gang of six, including four minor boys, who would steal parked bikes and take them for joyrides. The police have recovered 12 bikes from them.

Sushil Mhaske, 25, and Santosh Kamble, 18, were arrested and four teenage boys have been sent to a remand home in Raigad.

According to the police, the group would identify bikes parked in isolated spots and then break their locks using screw drivers and cutters.

“The gang stole most bikes from Panvel with as many as 10 thefts being reported from our jurisdiction,” said Ajay Kumar Landge, senior inspector at Panvel police station.

Following their interrogation, the accused revealed the spots where they dumped the bikes after petrol was over. The bikes are being handed over to the owners, said police.

The police said the stolen bikes are worth ₹3.2 lakh.