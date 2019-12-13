e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Mumbai News

Two days on, no respite from stench in Dombivli: Residents

mumbai Updated: Dec 13, 2019 00:44 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

Dombivli

Two days after residents and commuters from Dombivli MIDC and Kalyan complained about a stench in their area, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has yet not found the cause of the stench.

Since Tuesday night, residents of Dombivli MIDC and Thakurli complained about a stench in their area, leaving resident with breathing problems.

Commuters of local trains between Kalyan and Dombivli stations also complained about the stench.

Jay Nair, 39, who travelled by the 9.17am local from Kalyan, said, “After the train left Kalyan station, we were hit by a bad odour. It was difficult to breath. An asthma patient would face lot of trouble in such air. I immediately lodged a complaint with the pollution board.”

This is not the first time the residents of Dombivli and Thakurli have complained of bad odour in their area. They claim it is the same situation every day but Tuesday night was the worst, claimed the residents.

“We couldn’t sleep because of the bad odour. My mother has breathing problems was ill,” said Sulochana Mahadik, 35, a resident of Khambalpada, Dombivli MIDC.

The residents living near Patripool area also complained about the gas-like smell.

The stench spread across Dombivli MIDC Khambhalpada road, 90 feet road in Thakurli, Patripool area in Kalyan (West).

Regional officer of MPCB in Kalyan, Shankar Waghmare, said, “Last week, we sent a notice to two companies in Dombivli MIDC asking them to shut down as they were found releasing effluents into the drain. We have not found the source of the stench. Our officials are continuously keeping a watch. They will report about it and take action.”

Last month, activists from Dombivli approached the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) officials complaining about stinking nullahs on Khambalpada road.

“This has become a never ending problem of Dombivli. People can’t breathe. We have complained to officials many times but the officials are not bothered,” said Raju Nalawade, secretary of Dombivli Welfare Association and an activist.

Followed by the complaints, a team of MPCB officials visited different spots in Dombivli MIDC, Thakurli railway station, Patripool and Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) in Dombivli MIDC.

“During our visit, we did not get the stench. We will keep a watch on Thursday morning,” Vishal Munde, an MPCB officer, Kalyan.

top news
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill gets President Kovind’s assent, becomes Act
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill gets President Kovind’s assent, becomes Act
Two killed in firing in Assam as anger over Citizenship Bill grips North East
Two killed in firing in Assam as anger over Citizenship Bill grips North East
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
WATCH:Yusuf refuses to walk back after wrong decision, Rahane gets involved
WATCH:Yusuf refuses to walk back after wrong decision, Rahane gets involved
Ayodhya verdict is final. Supreme Court dismisses 18 review petitions
Ayodhya verdict is final. Supreme Court dismisses 18 review petitions
My home state is burning: Papon cancels Delhi show amid tension in Assam
My home state is burning: Papon cancels Delhi show amid tension in Assam
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News