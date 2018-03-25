Two dead as car crashes into bike in Navi Mumbai

A 25-year-old biker and a car driver died in an accident on Palm Beach Road at Nerul of Saturday.

According to the police, Ruben Pille, a resident of Kalamboli, was going home on his bike from Vashi. He worked in a bar and had finished the night shift.

“He was going home around 4.45am. As he crossed the NRI signal at Nerul, a car which was also going in the same direction hit him from behind,” said N Kadam, police inspector of the Seawoods traffic unit.

Pille suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

“After hitting the bike, 37-year-old car driver Rahul Patil lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the barricades along the road. The car toppled four to five times. Patil suffered severe injured on his neck and he died on the spot. He was a resident of Wahal village near Belapur,” Kadam said.

The police and the some local residents took both of them to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared them brought dead. The bodies were sent to NMMC hospital in Vashi for post mortem.

“Prima facie, it appears that Patil was driving the car at a speed of around 200 km per hour. He could not control the car and hit the bike. We are also examining the CCTV footage of other signals on Palm Beach Road,” Kadam said.

“Drink driving could also be reason behind it. However, we have not got the medical reports to confirm it,” said another police officer from NRI police station.

The police have registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicles Act.