Two Mumbai Metro lines to get 187 escalators

Aug 13, 2019

While Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) will have 82 escalators, Metro 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) will have 105 escalators at its stations. The two elevated corridors are expected to be operational by December 2020.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has already installed the first escalator for Metro-7 at Bandongri station. HT had reported earlier that Bandongri and IC Colony (on line 2A) will be the first stations to be ready.

MMRDA, which is executing the Metro corridors, will spend ₹101 crore for the escalators on these two routes.

Dilip Kawathkar, joint projects director, MMRDA, said, “Designs of these escalators confirm to the European norms and present world-class safety features.”

The 16.5-km-long Metro-7 will have 13 stations. While Andheri (E), JVLR Junction, Mahanand, Aarey, Pathan Wadi, Bandongri, Mahindra & Mahindra, Magathane, Devipada, National Park and Ovaripada stations will have six escalators each, Shankarwadi and Pushpa Park stations will have eight escalators each. The estimated cost of the escalators will be ₹48.30 crore.

On the 18.5-km Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro-2A corridor, Dahisar (E), Anand Nagar, Rushi Sankul, I.C.Colony, Eksar, Don Bosco, Shimpoli, Mahaveer Nagar, Kamraj Nagar, Charkop, Malad, Kastur Park, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon Metro, Aadarsh Nagar, Shastri Nagar will have six escalators each. DN Nagar station will have nine escalators. The cost of the project is expected to be ₹53 crore.

Aug 13, 2019