Two sentenced to 20 years in jail for sexually absuing minor in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:13 IST

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Friday sentenced two men to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor in 2015.

As per the prosecution, the girl, who was 13 years old then, was sexually abused by four people from her neighbourhood. The court, however, convicted two and acquitted the other two for want of cogent evidence.

On May 24, 2015, the girl had left her house without informing anyone following a fight with her grandmother. She decided to go to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to meet her friend whom she had met on a social networking site.

According to public prosecutor Ratnavali Patil, while the girl was walking towards Powai, four accused stopped her way and questioned her why she was roaming alone.

The four later promised to help her reach J&K as the girl did not have money. The accused then took her to a buckle polishing factory at Mukund Nagar in Dharavi.

They forcibly made her drink liquor and later sexually abused her.

