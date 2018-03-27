Two ‘thak thak’ gang members held for robbing bizman

Mumbai

Eight months after a city businessman lost Rs7 lakh to the thak thak gang, the police arrested two members of the gang from Gujarat.

In August last year, they stole Rs7 lakh from a businessman in Kandivli (East) by tricking him.

According to the Samta Nagar police, the complainant Bhavin Dhavda, 40, is a businessman dealing in dry fruits. On August 5, Dhavda was collecting money from his customers, going from one shop to the other in his car. He had Rs7 lakh in his bag.

“When he reached Ashok Nagar in Kandivli, two men came on a bike and told him that his car had brushed past a vehicle, leading to an accident. Dhavda got out of the car to see what had happened. The duo stole his bag and fled,” said senior police inspector Anil Mane of Samta Nagar police station.

The police checked the CCTV footage, traced the duo to Ahmedabad and arrested Nilesh Bogekar, 40, and Kamlesh Sonara, 32. The police have also seized the bike used to commit the crime.

An FIR has been registered against them under section 379 (theft) of the IPC. The duo was produced before a magistrate court on Monday and has been remanded in police custody.