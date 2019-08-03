Two years on, Mumbai policeman booked for cheating man of ₹1.3L

mumbai

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 00:19 IST

Two years after he was allegedly duped of ₹1.3 lakh by a constable and his aide, a 36-year-old Dahisar resident was able to get a cheating case registered against the duo, thanks to the grievance redressal meeting organised by the Mumbai Police twice a week.

The complainant, Amol Dere, met Mahadev Tupe, a constable posted in Mantralaya, and his aide Raju Gavde, in 2017 through a mutual friend. “Our friend told me that Gavde and Tupe had helped him get a property and they can get me a job ,” said Dere.

The duo told Dere that they will use their contacts in Mantralaya and get him employed as a driver with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said the police. The accused also promised to set up a stall for Dere’s disabled sister. Dere met the duo and paid them ₹1.3 lakh in two instalments. “Tupe made me fill some forms and said I will get the job without even giving an interview. I trusted him as he was a constable,” said Dere.

However, after taking money from Dere, the duo became untraceable, the police said. “Tupe assured to return me the money after I gave a written complaint to the MHB Colony police in May 2018. But despite visiting the police station several times, there was no progress in the case,” said Dere.

In June, during the grievance redressal meet, Dere met Vinay Choubey, joint commissioner (law and order). “He instructed the zonal DCP to lodge my case, after which a first information report was registered,” Dere said.

