UG medical aspirants from Maharashtra move Bombay HC over discrepancies in evaluation and NEET scores

mumbai

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:28 IST

Days after the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared results for the undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), a student from Maharashtra has approached the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court alleging discrepancies in the test assessment system after she scored zero in the exam.

This student in her writ petition has stated that she was expecting at least 600 out of 720 in her entrance exam and was shocked to see her final scorecard.

“After having scored 81.85% in her HSC exams, the student was expecting to score at least 600 in her NEET exam. The first problem was that the NTA never uploaded her optical marking recognition (OMR) sheet, then her result shows she has scored zero out of 720. There is a glitch in their online evaluation system,” said advocate Ashwin Deshpande, who represented the student in court on Monday.

The court has now asked NTA to clarify whether the said student’s OMR sheet was uploaded in the first place or not by the next date of hearing.

“How can a student score zero marks when she was expecting 600 or more? NTA will have to clarify this,” added Deshpande.

This is not the only case where students have pointed at discrepancies in the marks on their scanned OMR sheets and their final scorecard.

In another case, a student from Akola district in Maharashtra has also approached the NTA with a similar problem. “As per the provisional answer key shared by NTA in the last week of September and the scanned OMR sheet of every student that was uploaded by the NTA, this student has scored a perfect 720 out of 720. However, as per his final scorecard, he has scored a mere 212 marks which is impossible,” said an activist who is currently helping this student approach the Bombay high court.

NEET-UG was conducted across the country on September 13 this year and a second phase of the exam was conducted on October 14, following which the results were declared on October 16. Several students, since, have approached the NTA with the scanned copy of their OMR sheets and their final scorecard highlighting a difference in marks.

“My OMR sheet shows two different answers to the same question in two different pages. All these points towards technical trouble in the evaluation software. The NTA will have to clarify this problem soon,” said one of the students on condition of anonymity.

On Monday, the director-general of NTA, Vineet Joshi said that prima facie, such blatant discrepancies in marks is not possible. “However, since we have received queries from some students, we are individually checking each query and trying to solve the same at the earliest,” said Joshi.