e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Ulhasnagar: Transgenders display their creative genius

Ulhasnagar: Transgenders display their creative genius

The show also had several other cultural events along with felicitation of those transgenders who helped people during the pandemic

mumbai Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 18:08 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
A participant at the fashion show for transgenders held in Ulhasnagar on Friday.
A participant at the fashion show for transgenders held in Ulhasnagar on Friday.(Rishikesh Choudhary/HT)
         

More than 80 transgenders from Mumbai, Pune and Thane participated in a fashion show for the third gender in Ulhasnagar on Friday evening.

The show also had several other cultural events along with felicitation of those transgenders who helped people during the pandemic. The show titled Equality was organised by a local NGO, Vanya Foundation, that claimed to spread joy among the people who had a tough time surviving the pandemic.

Gigs, fashion show, dance performances and singing talents were showcased by the people of this community.

The secretary of Vanya Foundation, Rekha Thakur, said, “The community has faced so many issues that are unheard and not solved by any authority in the city during the pandemic. Those who had savings helped the others to survive. The show was held to give some peace to these people who have so much talent.”

Third genders are mostly dependent on begging or money they earn from people on any auspicious occasion. Their earnings are affected while no one supported them for food.

Veena Kene, 28, a Vitthalwadi resident said, “For nine months, we suffered due to lack of food or money. No one thought about our wellbeing. We heard about the show and decided to give it a go. It was good to forget our worries for some time.”

She added that they have realised that their traditional means of earning will no longer be fruitful. “Through the event, we also explored new means of earnings by meeting people from different fields,” she added.

top news
Covid-19 is ‘out of control’ in UK, says British health secretary Hancock
Covid-19 is ‘out of control’ in UK, says British health secretary Hancock
‘Kanjurmarg Metro car shed not an ego issue for me’: Thackeray
‘Kanjurmarg Metro car shed not an ego issue for me’: Thackeray
‘Never seen a roadshow like this, people of Bengal want change’: Amit Shah
‘Never seen a roadshow like this, people of Bengal want change’: Amit Shah
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
Bengal village plays host to Amit Shah with live baul performance, local cuisine
Bengal village plays host to Amit Shah with live baul performance, local cuisine
5 ways how Apple’s Shortcuts app makes your iPhone more powerful
5 ways how Apple’s Shortcuts app makes your iPhone more powerful
‘Didn’t want to like him,’ says Obama on daughter Malia’s British boyfriend
‘Didn’t want to like him,’ says Obama on daughter Malia’s British boyfriend
Watch: Car rams into hospital repeatedly in Gurugram, caught on CCTV
Watch: Car rams into hospital repeatedly in Gurugram, caught on CCTV
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In