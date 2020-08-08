e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / University of Mumbai reopens pre-admission registration link for UG courses

University of Mumbai reopens pre-admission registration link for UG courses

mumbai Updated: Aug 08, 2020 02:03 IST
A day after the University of Mumbai (MU) released the first merit list for undergraduate degree courses, it has reopened the pre-admission registrations link for interested students. This has been done to accommodate students who could not participate in the admissions process, either due to the ongoing lockdown or issues with the internet over the last few days caused by incessant rains across the state, said varsity officials.

“The university stands firm on its motto that no student should be deprived of education. With the current situation, students have complained about not being able to apply for admission due to various reasons. These students can now complete the process,” said a spokesperson for the university.

In a circular released on Friday, the university has clarified that the registration link will remain functional from August 7 to 14, till 6pm.

“MU further clarifies that students who register for admissions in the current phase will not be eligible for entry into the upcoming second and third merit lists, but instead will be eligible for admissions after the three merit lists are out post-August 21,” stated the circular dated August 7.

The first merit list for admissions to various undergraduate courses in colleges affiliated to the MU was announced on August 6, and once again, cut-offs remained on the higher side. The second merit list is scheduled to be released on August 11, whereas the third list will be out on August 17.

Given the current situation, the university has asked students to submit a declaration form along with their pre-admission registration form to the allotted college in order to confirm their admissions.

The colleges, in turn, have been asked to give provisional admission based on the certificate, and confirm the same after the student submits a hard copy of the mark-sheet and all other necessary documents later.

Students can log on to mum.digitaluniversity.ac for online pre-admission registration.

