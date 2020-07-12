e-paper
UP businessman comes to Mumbai to see actor, stabbed in Juhu; two arrested

UP businessman comes to Mumbai to see actor, stabbed in Juhu; two arrested

mumbai Updated: Jul 12, 2020 00:21 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Two persons, who stabbed a 35-year-old cloth merchant from Uttar Pradesh (UP), and robbed his mobile phone and money, were arrested by Juhu police on Saturday. The complainant, Aquil Shaikh, came to the city in the last week of June, defying lockdown rules, to catch a glimpse of a Bollywood actor. He hoped to spot the actor by staying on the footpath near his bungalow in Juhu.

On July 4, the two accused, Sanjay Gopi Kharwa alias Rajendra alias Khidki, 25, a resident of Bhayander, and Suresh Kanji Kharwa, 20, a resident of Matunga Labour Camp, spotted Shaikh sleeping on the footpath and cornered him. “The accused first asked Shaikh to consume alcohol, which he refused. They then took the complainant to an isolated spot and again insisted him to consume alcohol. An argument ensued between Shaikh and the two accused, and they started to assault him. One of the accused then took out a knife and stabbed Shaikh on hand, chest, and stomach,” said Pandharinath Wavhal, senior inspector, Juhu police station. The accused then robbed his mobile phone and money before fleeing the spot.

Some locals rushed Shaikh to Cooper Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. A case was filed and Juhu police began the probe. The suspects were identified after the police scanned CCTV footage of the area. Sub-inspector Harish Biradar said, “Based on a tip-off, we arrested the duo from Pushpa Park.”

