UP Police may kill me in a fake encounter: Dr Kafeel Khan

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 18:04 IST

A day after Dr Kafeel Khan, former assistant lecturer at Gorakhpur’s BRD Hospital, was arrested, he was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra on Thursday.

Khan was arrested from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai on Wednesday for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in December.

On Thursday, before the Uttar Pradesh Police could seek his transit remand, Dr Kafeel Khan, in the open court, said, “UP Police may kill me in a fake encounter.”

Dr Khan told the magistrate’s court that he was not being given a lawyer, and then he made an appeal in the open court to the lawyers standing to represent him. But no lawyer came forward to represent him. In fact, a group of lawyers said “no” loudly in the court.

After some time, two lawyers Alka Sharma and Shaukat Ali Khan agreed to represent him.

Dr Khan then told the court, “The UP government is trying to falsely frame me. The court can watch the entire video. I have not said anything provocative. But still, if the case against me has to be pursued, please keep me in Mumbai.”

Dr Khan’s lawyer, Shaukat Ali Khan, told in court that sedition charges were not applicable to him as he only gave his opinion on how CAA will impact Muslims, said the lawyer.

“We fear that UP Police will kill him in an encounter. He got a clean chit in the Gorakhpur hospital deaths case. But because he is putting pressure on UP government to nab the actual culprits, he is being framed,” said the lawyer

OP Singh director general of police (DGP), UP said, “This is wrong that we will fabricate any wrong or false case against him. As far as the encounter is concerned, let me make it very clear to him and everybody that we believe in the rule of law and our preliminary aim is to arrest people and not to kill people. His apprehension is unfounded and he should not feel like this,”

“He will be prosecuted before the court as per the law. We have arrested him as per the hate speech that he delivered at AMU on December 12. We have nothing to do with his past. We are charging him and going ahead just for his present case,” Singh added.

Khan was booked under section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC.