e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Vasai civic body waives permission fees for Ganpati pandals

Vasai civic body waives permission fees for Ganpati pandals

mumbai Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:38 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) on Saturday waived off a ₹4,500 fee required for permission and fire brigade charges for Ganpati pandals in Vasai-Virar after Nallasopara MLA Kshitij Thakur appealed to chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray to waive the same in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the rules, Ganpati mandals have to take permission from the local police, fire brigade and the civic body to install a pandal.

Even with Ganeshotsav festival hardly a few days away, mandals have not been able to collect enough donations for the 10-day festival. “In view of this, I requested the CM to waive off the permission and processing fees on humanitarian grounds,” said Thakur.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ganeshotsav will have to be celebrated in a subdued manner and after taking all the necessary precautionary measures. The volunteers have not been able to venture out to collect donation, and as a result, they are running short on money. “With much fewer people expected to venture out for the festival, it will be even more difficult for them,” said Thakur.

All the municipal corporations have released a set of details to be followed by the mandals and the devotees for Ganeshotsav celebrations. It also includes capping the size Ganpati idols.

top news
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Speculations rife on role allotment in Bengal BJP after meetings in Delhi, Kolkata
Speculations rife on role allotment in Bengal BJP after meetings in Delhi, Kolkata
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Coast Guard team from Goa part of mission to contain oil spill in Mauritius
Coast Guard team from Goa part of mission to contain oil spill in Mauritius
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
How can I ‘muskura’: Sunil Gavaskar pens moving tribute to Chetan Chauhan
How can I ‘muskura’: Sunil Gavaskar pens moving tribute to Chetan Chauhan
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In