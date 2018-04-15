Vendor molests woman for refusing to buy water during IPL match at Wankhede Stadium

A 26-year-old vendor was arrested for allegedly molesting a teacher during an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

The woman, who is a teacher at a government school in Goregaon, told the police that Gendraaj Dadulal Satnami inappropriately touched her after she refused to buy a water bottle from him.

According to the Marine Drive police, the woman along with her friend and a student had reached the stadium at 3pm. After the match ended at 8.10pm, she walked towards the exit gate. Meanwhile, a bottled water vendor approached her near Level 2 of the Sachin Tendulkar Stand.

Wearing a black T-shirt, Satnami offered water which she refused, according to the statement. “The woman told us that when she refused to buy the bottle, Satnami tried to touch her. She first ignored him and began walking. But he followed her and then touched her back,” said an officer from Marine Drive police station.

Disgusted by the impropriety, she shouted at him: “Yeh kya kar rahe ho? (What are you doing?),” said an officer. Hearing her shout, Satnami ran to avoid the attention. “Two policemen, who were in charge of the stadium security, chased and overpowered him near the exit. They took him to Marine Drive police station,” said the officer.

Satnami was arrested under section 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, said Vilas Gangawane, senior inspector of Marine Drive police station.

The police said they have tightened security, especially when spectators exit the stadium.