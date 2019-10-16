Versova: Constituency of the real, reel figures

mumbai

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 00:09 IST

The Versova constituency, which has some of the posh areas in Mumbai, including those preferred by Bollywood personalities, will see a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress and a Shiv Sena rebel.

Bharati Lavekar, who was not known much before she contested in 2014, got elected to the Assembly on the BJP symbol. Although she belongs to Shiv Sangram, a small outfit which is an ally of the BJP, she is seeking a re-election. The Congress has fielded Baldev Khosa, a three-term legislator and close aide of late Sunil Dutt. Shiv Sena councillor from Krant Nagar area Rajul Patel has rebelled and is contesting as an independent.

Versova has a diverse economic class population which includes posh localities, slums and fishing village. Dhaval Shah, president of Lokhandwala-Oshiwara Resident Association, said, “Shortage of water is a primary issue for residents. The situation has not changed in the past five years.” Lavekar has been accused of being unapproachable and not maintaining a rapport with the BJP and Sena workers in the constituency. Divyashri Dholay, a Mumbai BJP secretary filed a nomination from Versova, but later withdrew it.

Patel, who is also a member of the BMC’s standing committee, is often vocal about the issues in her area. Her appeal in slum pockets helped her sail through in BMC elections in 2017 and she is also Sena’s Vibhag Pramukh in K-West ward (Andheri, Oshiwara). “Lavekar is not very popular among workers be it the BJP or Shiv Sena,” said Patel.

During her campaign rallies, Patel has found support from RSS, Bajrang Dal and also Sena workers. A senior journalist said, “Senior Sena leaders are openly campaigning for Patel. She might also get the sympathy votes owing to her husband’s death just two months ago.” Lavekar said, “I have carried out creek cleaning. I also started bio-fencing.”

Versova is also home to thousands of fishermen. Pravin Bhare, ex-chairman of Vesava Koli Samajh Trust, said, “Lavekar had raised the issue of subsidy for diesel for fisherman. Also she undertook the massive Versova creek cleaning. I think about 60% of the fishing community would support her.” Khosa, 75, hopes that he will be able to reconnect with his voters. In 2014, an AIMIM candidate had polled 20,000 votes, which contributed to his defeat. This time AIMIM is not in the fray. “The work which I left five years ago is still pending,” Khosa said. The MNS has fielded Sandesh Desai.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 00:09 IST