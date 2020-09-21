e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Very heavy rain warning for Tuesday in Mumbai, Thane; IMD upgrades alert to orange

Very heavy rain warning for Tuesday in Mumbai, Thane; IMD upgrades alert to orange

mumbai Updated: Sep 21, 2020 00:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday upgraded its rain warning for Mumbai and Thane to an orange alert — heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places — for Tuesday. A yellow alert has been issued for Monday with a forecast for heavy rain at isolated areas or thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with gusty winds.

“Active monsoon conditions and enhanced rain activity is expected up to September 22 due to the development of a low-pressure area over northeast Bay of Bengal, which will strengthen surface level winds, and its convergence along the west coast,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

Though a yellow alert had been predicted for Sunday, no rain was recorded between 8.30am and 5.30pm. Over the past 24 hours — between 8.30am Saturday and 8.30am Sunday — the Santacruz weather observatory recorded 12.4mm rainfall while Colaba received 2.8mm rain. “While light to moderate rain was recorded over 24 hours ending Sunday across Mumbai and Thane, northern suburbs of Mira-Bhayandar received heavy rain. Heavy rain is expected along north and south Konkan and isolated areas of interior Maharashtra on Monday and Tuesday,” said Hosalikar.

The drop in rain activity led to a rise in temperatures on Sunday as Santacruz recorded the maximum temperature at 32.4 degree Celsius, 1.7 degrees above normal, while Colaba recorded the day temperature close to the normal mark.

