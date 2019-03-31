Vishing fraud: Mumbai garment shop owner duped of ₹30K

A 42-year-old Bandra- based businessman, who runs a garment shop, was recently duped of ₹30,000 when a cyber-fraudster, posing as a customer, tricked him into transferring money into his account. The Bandra police have registered a first information report (FIR) against an unknown person.

According to the police, on March 19, the complainant received a call from the accused, posing as a customer. The accused already knew that the complainant is a garment shop owner and uses an electronic money transfer app for business purposes, police said.

The accused told the complainant that he would be visiting his shop the next day to purchase garments and wants to make an advanced payment through the money transfer app. On the pretext of helping him accept the payment, he asked the complainant to click on the payment option. The complainant clicked on it and lost ₹30,000.

The complainant, raising a concern over the debited amount, told the accused that ₹30,000 has been deducted from his account.

The accused allegedly told him, “You are never going to get your money back.”

The accused then disconnected the call.

The complainant then approached the Bandra police station and filed a complaint the same day.

