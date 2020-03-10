‘Waive fee for cancellation of air tickets’

mumbai

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 23:45 IST

With most airlines allowing passengers to only reschedule their flights without charging a fee in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Air Passengers Association of India (APAI) has criticised the move, saying carriers should also not charge travellers for flight cancellations. As of now, only budget carrier GoAir has announced a fee waiver for both rescheduling and cancellation of booked tickets. In late February, at the onset of the viral outbreak, Tata-SIA joint venture, Vistara, had waived cancellation and rescheduling charges for bookings made on or before March 1.

As a response to the global outbreak, many countries have imposed travel restrictions. To deal with the situation, Indian domestic carriers too, have announced measures such as cancelling flights to affected regions and waivers on rescheduling flights, among others.

IndiGo offered to waive off rescheduling charges on tickets booked between March 12 and March 31 for its domestic and international flights. It, however, has not given customers the option to cancel their flights.

On March 9, carriers such as Air India, Air India Express, SpiceJet and AirAsia India too, said they will not charge any fee for re-booking of flights amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Sudhakara Reddy, president of APAI, said, “It is not fair on the airline’s part to not give waivers to passengers for cancelling their tickets. They should at least provide the passengers with credits that they can use while booking their next air tickets.”

Air India and its subsidiary, Air India Express, announced that passengers can reschedule their tickets free of cost for new bookings made during a certain period. “One free change of travel date would be permitted for new bookings made till March 31,” the national carrier tweeted on Monday. Air India Express, which flies to 13 international destinations, said the free date change would be available to fresh bookings made between March 12 to 31. However, charges would be levied by both airlines if a customer decides to cancel the ticket.

Another budget carrier, SpiceJet, also decided not to charge a rescheduling fee on tickets booked for travel between March 12-3. The waiver would also be applicable on new bookings for travel in the same period. Bengaluru-headquartered low-cost carrier, AirAsia India, too extended free rescheduling of tickets for all travel till March 31 on existing and new bookings. The travel can be rescheduled to any date, as per a tweet by the airline.

The APAI requested the aviation regulator to take action in this situation. “We urge the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to contact the airlines and ask them to allow passengers to cancel without being charged for it,” said a senior APAI member. Arun Kumar, director-general of DGCA said, “We will direct them [airlines].”

Mohan Ranganathan, an aviation safety consultant and former instructor pilot of Boeing 737, said, “Like the ministry was quick in taking action against a comedian for his alleged wrongful behaviour on board a flight, it is high time the ministry steps in and asks the airlines to provide free refund on flight cancellations.”

Airlines warned to follow health advisory

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday warned all airlines to strictly follow the health ministry advisory of making self-declaration forms available so that passengers don’t have to wait in long queues to fill the forms. A circular issued by DGCA read, “It has come to [our] knowledge that some airlines are not ensuring the availability of self-declaration forms... leading to long queues at arrival points. This issue has been viewed seriously by this office. All airlines operating on the international sector, therefore, are advised again to ensure availability of self-declaration forms.” The aviation regulator also asked airlines to make inflight announcements regarding the forms.