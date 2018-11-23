Will Shivaji memorial harm marine life around site? State yet to answer

Even as the state gets ready to begin construction of the Shivaji memorial off the coast of Mumbai, a notice was issued on Friday, alleging a violation of the National Green Tribunal (NCT) Act on part of the government. However, the committee in charge of the project maintained all clearances have been acquired and construction would begin within 10 days.

Advocate Asim Sarode, representing the Akhil Maharashtra Machimar Kruti Samiti, said the state government is in violation of the NGT Act since it hasn’t replied to the application made before the NGT in July. “Irrespective of what has happened at other courts, the case at NGT is about the process by which the state got environmental clearance for the project without holding any public consultation. These are technical legal issues and the state should have the courage to respond to matters raised by us before the tribunal,” said Sarode, who had filed an amended appeal in July, stating marine life would be lost if the 212m-tall memorial was built at the designated spot.

Sarode also said that senior counsel Darius Khambata, who was representing the state at NGT, has shifted to London and the state has not appointed a new lawyer. “If the Maharashtra government is confident of its project and can answer our questions regarding loss of marine life, it needs to expedite the matter rather than delay it,” said Sarode.

The state said it had not received any directions from NGT. “Environmental clearances from the state and Centre for all aspects of the project have been received; including the development of a marine biodiversity plan, which is being formulated. These are attempts to stall the construction of this project, which is expected to begin within the next eight to 10 days. We will respond in the issue if the NGT asks us to,” said Vinayak Mete, chairman of the committee Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak Samiti, which is overseeing the project.

Designed by Ram V Sutar, who also designed the Statue of Unity, the Shivaji memorial has raised concerns about its impact upon the marine environment in the area. HT had reported on June 23 that the revised plan for the memorial – which increased the height – had received environment and coastal zone regulation (CRZ) clearances from the environment ministry. Subsequently, the Maharashtra government submitted a fresh proposal for a third amendment to the environment clearance to increase the height of the statue to 212m to the union environment ministry, which was also approved by the Centre.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 23:50 IST