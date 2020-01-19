e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / With no meet on promotions, cop reshuffle to be delayed

With no meet on promotions, cop reshuffle to be delayed

mumbai Updated: Jan 19, 2020 00:15 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

The reshuffle procedure of top police officers in the state is likely to get delayed by a few weeks as the process of their periodic promotion has not been completed yet by the home department.

Dozens of senior IPS officers, of the ranks of additional director general (ADG), inspector general (IG), deputy inspector general (DIG) and superintendent of police (SP), are due for their promotions, the decision on which will be taken in a departmental promotion committee (DPC) meeting headed by the chief secretary of the state and comprising additional chief secretary (home) and the director general of police (DG).

The DPC meeting generally takes place in December every year, followed by the reshuffle of IPS officers, but the delay in formation of the government and the appointment of home minister has slowed down the process.

Weeks after assuming power, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, initiated reshuffle of 22 IAS officers on Thursday. The cop reshuffle, however, has been stuck as the promotion process is pending.

IPS officers are promoted to the post of DIG on completing 14 years of the service; IG after 18 years; ADG after 25 and DG after 30 years. Of the total 32 posts of DIGs, nine are vacant while claimants are eight officers. For the eight vacant posts of the IGs, 5 are eligible . Six senior officers are in the race for the two vacant posts of the ADG. There are no vacancies for DG post as none of the eight serving officers are retiring.“We expect the DPC meet and promotions to be approved by the government next week . The reshuffle of the senior police officers will take place on the basis of the recommendations by the police establishment board . This may take a couple of more weeks,” said a senior home department official requesting anonymity.

top news
Donald Trump names top celebrity lawyers to defend him in Senate trial
Donald Trump names top celebrity lawyers to defend him in Senate trial
Congress announces first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections
Congress announces first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, confirms N Srinivasan
Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, confirms N Srinivasan
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: ‘Pralhad Joshi ready for debate’
Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: ‘Pralhad Joshi ready for debate’
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News