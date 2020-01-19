With no meet on promotions, cop reshuffle to be delayed

mumbai

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 00:15 IST

The reshuffle procedure of top police officers in the state is likely to get delayed by a few weeks as the process of their periodic promotion has not been completed yet by the home department.

Dozens of senior IPS officers, of the ranks of additional director general (ADG), inspector general (IG), deputy inspector general (DIG) and superintendent of police (SP), are due for their promotions, the decision on which will be taken in a departmental promotion committee (DPC) meeting headed by the chief secretary of the state and comprising additional chief secretary (home) and the director general of police (DG).

The DPC meeting generally takes place in December every year, followed by the reshuffle of IPS officers, but the delay in formation of the government and the appointment of home minister has slowed down the process.

Weeks after assuming power, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, initiated reshuffle of 22 IAS officers on Thursday. The cop reshuffle, however, has been stuck as the promotion process is pending.

IPS officers are promoted to the post of DIG on completing 14 years of the service; IG after 18 years; ADG after 25 and DG after 30 years. Of the total 32 posts of DIGs, nine are vacant while claimants are eight officers. For the eight vacant posts of the IGs, 5 are eligible . Six senior officers are in the race for the two vacant posts of the ADG. There are no vacancies for DG post as none of the eight serving officers are retiring.“We expect the DPC meet and promotions to be approved by the government next week . The reshuffle of the senior police officers will take place on the basis of the recommendations by the police establishment board . This may take a couple of more weeks,” said a senior home department official requesting anonymity.