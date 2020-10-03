Woman kills husband with paver block on Bandra skywalk in Mumbai

mumbai

A 35-year-old woman killed her 40-year-old husband by smashing his head with a paver block at the skywalk in Bandra (West) on Friday. The incident took place in front of their 6-year-old daughter.

According to Bandra police, the body of the victim, Vijay Singh, was found when his daughter approached a man at a tea stall near the railway station saying her father was injured and bleeding. Upon seeing the body, the man informed the police and Singh was subsequently taken to Bhabha Hospital.

“Singh was declared dead on arrival. There were multiple injuries on his head and face. We also recovered a cement paver block with blood stains from the crime scene,” said an officer from Bandra police station.

The six -year-old told the police that her parents had a fight during which Singh hit her mother, Mehrunissa, with a stone. Mehrunissa retaliated and hit Singh back with a stone, said the officer.

Following the statement, police officers checked CCTV footage and saw Mehrunissa leaving the crime scene. Following this, police started searching for her and she was found near Bandra flyover. She, too, was injured and bleeding from her head. She was taken to hospital, added the officer.

“The suspect is currently undergoing treatment and is under surveillance at the hospital. She will be arrested,” said the officer.

Nikhil Kapse, senior inspector, Bandra police station, said, “A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and we are investigating the further. His wife is our prime suspect.”