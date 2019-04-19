Woman molested at Mumbai station undergoes 24-hour hassle to file complaint

It took almost 24 hours and a series of tweets for a 24-year-old woman to convince the authorities to acknowledge a molestation complaint.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, at Bandra station, before 10.30pm. According to the woman, patrolling policemen and the helpline ignored her when she approached them right after the incident and pointed out the man who had molested her.

A first information report (FIR) was registered by the Bandra government railway police (GRP) on late on Thursday night. Vinoy Choubey, joint commissioner of police (law and order) said, “The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) has been instructed to inquire into the matter.”

On Wednesday night, the woman boarded a fast train at 10pm from Andheri, where she works, to Bandra, where she lives. “After getting down at Bandra, I walked towards the bridge along with the crowd, but the staircase had no electricity and due to the crowd, I could not even see the steps,” she said. While on the stairs, she felt a hand on her back pocket. “I was disgusted as the man molested me. Due to shock and the darkness, I was unable to turn,” she said. Instead, she walked ahead, hoping to find a policeman.

She said she saw the man who had molested her when she walked ahead, hoping to find a policeman. “I could recognise him as he was wearing a pista green shirt and black cap and gave me a disgusting look,” she said.

By 10.30pm, she was outside Bandra station and she tried to report the molestation. “I went to the traffic chowkie, but it was empty. I then spotted two men in police uniform on the road. I ran to them and pointed out the culprit on the skywalk and told them he had molested me. The policemen did not help me and asked me to call up 100 [police helpline] and report the matter. I urged them to come with me as the accused was right in front of us, but the officers refused,” she said.

The woman says when she tried calling the helpline, her call was cut. She then went home and received a call from a police officer at 11.30pm. “He said that they had reached the spot but could not see the man and if I was around, I could point him out to them. I told him that it was late and I had already left for home,” she said.

She said it was only after she tweeted about her ordeal that she started getting calls from the police. After answering calls from Bandra police, the GRP and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) – all of them asking her for the same questions – the woman said she is apprehensive that the police will make her “run between the city and GRP stations over confusion of jurisdiction”. “When it comes to woman safety, the police should not be so reluctant,” she said.

Sunil Jadhav, senior police inspector of Bandra GRP, said that they did not receive any complaint from the woman at night. “After we found the woman’s tweet, we began tracing her. An FIR was registered late on Thursday,” said Jadhav.

Paramjeet Dahiya, DCP, zone 9, said, “We have initiated an inquiry and also contacted the woman to verify the facts about the incident. The assistant commissioner of police will be scrutinising CCTV cameras to find out about the ‘policemen’ the woman approached.”

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 01:10 IST