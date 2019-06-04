Woman’s lawyer held for attack on her, out on bail

A 25-year-old lawyer, representing the 34-year-old fashion designer-healer who accused actor-singer Karan Oberoi of rape, was arrested on Monday for allegedly planning an attack on her. An officer from Oshiwara police said the role of the woman is also under the scanner.

Senior officers said that during the lawyers’s interrogation, they found the complainant knew about the attack and it was planned to “bring the attention on their side of the case”. The lawyer has been released on a bail bond.

The 44-year-old actor-singer was arrested on May 5 after the woman approached the Oshiwara police claiming he had raped her on the pretext of marriage, and then attempted to extort her.

On May 25, the woman had approached the police, alleging two bikers attacked her with a knife in Andheri and also threw a chit, which read, “Take the case back”, towards her.

According to the police, Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, the accused lawyer, was arrested after he surrendered at the police station on Monday. “We arrested the lawyer after we found his role in the plan to attack his client. We are interrogating further. He has been booked under sections 120 B and 203 of the Indian Penal Code ” said Shailesh Pasalwad, senior inspector. Police had earlier arrested Zeeshan Ahmed, 23, the owner of the bike; Arafat Ahmed, 21, the rider; Jitin Santosh, 21, the pillion rider; and Altamash Ansari, 22, who allegedly helped plan the attack. They were released on bail on Friday.

Police said Ansari and Zeeshan were Deshmukh’s relatives. They said Ansari allegedly received ₹10,000 to plan the attack and getting the other three accused on-board. Officers said Santosh, who allegedly slashed the woman’s hand, also wrote the note.

“We’re searching for two more accused. The accused got a few thousand rupees for the act,” said another officer.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 04:37 IST