Worli building given out on lease for cheap: Petition in HC

mumbai Updated: Nov 19, 2019
Activists have moved the Bombay high court (HC) seeking directions to quash the lease of a portion of a premise in possession of the National Association of the Blind (NAB) at Worli Seaface.

The petition also seeks direction to the Charity Commissioner to update documents pertaining to the property in question.

The petition, filed by Hemant Patil, Arvind Nere and Rahul Adhangale, states that in 2018, when they sought details of the lease, the joint charity commissioner’s office said the records were missing.

A complaint was lodged with charity commissioner on this.

The petition also states that details provided by the NAB secretary general showed the area on lease exceeded the permitted limit and the rent was ₹8 lakh per month, which was much below the market rate of ₹1 crore per month.

Activists alleged that the joint charity commissioner’s office failed to provide information under RTI on the said property, which is rented to a vendor for 15 years, on the grounds that records or files are missing.

