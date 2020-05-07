e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Yes Bank fraud: ED files charge sheet against Rana Kapoor and family

Yes Bank fraud: ED files charge sheet against Rana Kapoor and family

mumbai Updated: May 07, 2020 01:13 IST
Pratik Salunke and Charul Shah
Pratik Salunke and Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet in connection with the YES Bank fraud against the bank’s former chief operating officer and managing director Rana Kapoor, his wife and daughters before a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday.

ED sources said the charge sheet is filed against Kapoor, his wife Bindu, and daughters Rakhee, Roshni and Radha along with entities allegedly associated with them – Morgan Credits, RAB Enterprises (India) Private Limited and Yes Capital India Private Limited.

The central agency, which probes financial crimes, filed the charge sheet before the special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), on Wednesday.

ED has pegged the total amount of the fraud at around ₹5,050 crores and have put 168 bank accounts under scrutiny. The probing agency has provisionally attached 59 paintings, including a portrait of Rajiv Gandhi by MF Husain, which were seized during the raids.

After special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves submitted the charge sheet before the court, Kapoor’s counsel Subash Jadhav requested the court to provide a copy of the same to the accused, which the court allowed.

The charge sheet comprises statements of key Yes Bank management officials. The agency had begun investigation based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case for alleged sham transaction between Yes Bank and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).

The agency claimed that Yes Bank bought debentures worth ₹3,700 crore of DHFL, and in return, DHFL sanctioned a ₹600-crore loan without adequate collateral to Doit Urban Ventures Pvt Ltd where Kapoor’s daughters are directors.

The agency claimed that during his tenure, Kapoor was instrumental in sanctioning loans worth ₹30,000 crore, of which ₹20,000 crore has turned into non-performing assets (NPAs). Kapoor is also accused of accepting illegal gratification for granting loans.

Kapoor, along with his family members, is under investigation for suspected money laundering through several shell companies. He is also under probe for his alleged role in the loan scam which led to a moratorium on the bank by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He was arrested on March 8.

top news
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
Chinese firms again question findings about their kits by Indian authorities
Chinese firms again question findings about their kits by Indian authorities
Flip-flop over coronavirus task force marks Donald Trump’s day out
Flip-flop over coronavirus task force marks Donald Trump’s day out
Exclusive: MyGov India CEO explains how Aarogya Setu handles your data
Exclusive: MyGov India CEO explains how Aarogya Setu handles your data
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news