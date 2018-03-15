YouTube video taught duo in Mumbai to burgle shop

The MIDC police arrested two thieves, who during interrogation revealed, they learnt the trick of burgling after watching a YouTube video on how to break locks.

Last month, the duo burgled a beer shop in Andheri (East). However, when they returned on March 12 to burgle another shop, they were caught by the patrolling police.

According to MIDC police, this is the first crime case against the duo identified as Arman Khan, 20, and Raees Khan, 24.

“On February 12, while watching YouTube videos, they came across one on how to break locks using spanners. They then bought spanners from a roadside vendor,” said an investigating officer.

On February 22 between 3.15am to 5am, they broke into a beer shop along JVLR in Andheri (East). They stole CCTV equipment, a mobile phone, Rs3,000 cash and several beer bottles. As the shop owner was out of town he registered an FIR on March 8 after returning against unknown persons.

However, on March 12 when, the MIDC police team led by sub inspector Shyam Ayare during patrolling saw them hiding in a rickshaw and caught them. They were carrying a bag, containing equipments used in robberies. A police official said, “We detained them for questioning and they confessed to the crime.”

The accused were remanded to police custody by a magistrate court till Thursday.