Mumbai school events: Trees planted, river cleaned as part of fest

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 18:59 IST

As part of the annual fest of Mahatma Education Society’s Pillai Institutes, Alegria, students and teachers organised a tree plantation drive followed by a river cleaning drive. Around 150 students took part in the event held at CIDCO garden, sector 16, New Panvel and Podi Visarjan Ghat, sector 15, New Panvel.

The main aim of the drive was to raise awareness on the need to protect the environment from further pollution. Alegria organising committee member Sahil More briefed the students about the drive and divided them in groups to plant 50 saplings. The chief guests for the event were Tejas Kandpile, Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator; former corporator Subhash Bhujbal; Gourav Hingane, assistant engineer with CIDCO Panvel; Shailesh Gaikwad, health inspector at PMC; Arun Kamble, sanitary inspector PMC; and Rakesh Bhujbal of PMC. College faculties Deepika Sharma, Bhagwan More, Celina Joy, and Betty Sibil felicitated the guests.

After the plantation drive, students took part in the river cleaning drive. The students and PMC Cleaning Team joined hands to clean the river. The collected trash was sorted in two different bins; one for biodegradable and one for non-biodegradable waste.

The programme concluded with all the participants taking an oath to protect the environment.

Vashi institute conducts 16th Annual Minithon

Fr Agnel Multipurpose School and Junior College, Vashi, organised its 16th Annual Minithon recently. The mission of the event was ‘Fitness for self and Service to others’.

The institute’s managing director Father S Almeida welcomed more than 3,000 students, parents, teachers and other staff. The vice-principal, Vijaya Vaithilingam, asked students to follow the school’s motto “Love your neighbour as yourself”. Taking the theme of the 37th Annual Day – Save Water and Save the Rivers – forward, all the attendees took a pledge to conserve water. Almeida said the proceeds from the Minithon would be given to the farmers from the drought-hit areas of the state, through the Paani Foundation, and to the farmers in south India, through the ‘Cauvery Calling’ project of the Isha Foundation. The Minithon was flagged off by the institute’s alumni and athlete, Deizny Lewis. Students had held placards and posters, to spread the message of conserving water and saving the rivers. Students also cleaned the roads. The minithon concluded with musical performances by DJ Rajesh.

Badlapur school holds rally on road safety

Students and teachers of Airson English School in Badlapur (West) recently organised a rally, as part of the Road Safety Campaign 2020.

Students performed street plays at several places in the city. The theme of the street plays was the importance of following road safety rules.

During the rally, the students also held banners and placards on the need to ensure road safety as well the possible outcomes of breaking the rules.

The rally was conducted under the able guidance of Ganesh Dubey, general secretary of ICYE, London and the school’s principal, Sunita S Belwatkar.

Five days of creativity and fun

Bharat Group of schools and colleges recently organised their annual fest, Valerio, an intercollegiate arts, sports and technology fest at Bharat Ground. The fest commenced with sports events and concluded with Da Ceremonia, prize distribution ceremony.

The five-day fest was attended by students and participants from colleges across Mumbai.

The highlights of the fest were events like the open mic challenge and no fire food. There were 20 different events and competitions organised for students.

Principal, Michael Moses said, “I am overwhelmed with the response we received this year. We want to take Valerio to a level where it would be a brand among all colleges.”

Celebrating different festivals of country

Bharat English High School and Junior College, Thane (East) held their annual day event at Gadkari Rangayatan Hall in Thane.

The event began with the students offering their respects to the country with a medley of patriotic songs. The theme for the event was ‘celebration’ which showcased the different festivals in the country across the year. In keeping with the theme, students performed various forms of dance depicting various festivals, such as Ganpati, Mahashivratri, Pongal, Onam, Diwali, Navratri, Eid, Christmas etc. The function concluded with a vote of thanks followed by the national Anthem.

Nursery kids visit beach on fun field trip

Guru Harkrishan High School in Santacruz organised a field trip to Juhu beach for the students of playgroup and nursery.

The event was planned by the coordinator Sangeeta Sharma as part of making the process of learning enjoyable to students.

The children picked seashells and built sand castles while learning new words, such as motor boat, seashore, seashell, castle. The children not only had a fun time at the beach but also had valuable learning experiences.